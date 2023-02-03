Kyrie Irving’s trade request took the NBA world by storm on Friday. The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly one of the interested teams in the Brooklyn Nets’ disgruntled star. However, like most teams, they are hesitant, per Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon.

“Reporting with @espn_macmahon: The Mavericks have had previous interest on Kyrie Irving and are expected to explore idea with Nets ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. Like most teams, the Mavericks have had had a reluctance to make significant offers of assets for Irving,” Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter.

MacMahon shared an interesting piece of information in regards to Kyrie Irving’s relationship with Mavs’ GM Nico Harrison and head coach Jason Kidd.

“Mavs GM Nico Harrison, a former Nike executive, and coach Jason Kidd have longstanding relationships with Kyrie Irving. Dallas desperately needs co-star alongside Luka Doncic. Big questions: 1) How much are Mavs willing to give up? 2) Would they make long-term commitment?”

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic would make for a quality duo from a talent perspective without question. Doncic is firmly in the MVP conversation while Irving is one of the best all-around guards in the game. But as MacMahon stated, one has to wonder how much they would realistically be willing to surrender in an Irving trade.

The Mavs will be an interesting team to keep tabs on in the Irving trade sweepstakes. But there will be no shortage of other suitors as well.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Kyrie Irving as they are made available.