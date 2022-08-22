Kevin Durant’s eye-opening response to latest trade rumors

Kevin Durant remains with the Brooklyn Nets and it doesn’t appear a trade is coming to fruition anytime soon, although the Memphis Grizzlies are also reportedly interested in making a move for the superstar.

After Marc Stein dropped a big update on Durant’s situation, reporting that the Nets aren’t willing to lower their asking price and are still holding hope KD changes his mind, the veteran hopped on Twitter and responded.

It’s since been deleted, but here is a screenshot:

Kevin Durant doesn’t hold back 😳 pic.twitter.com/0XpqGeJVde — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 22, 2022

Yikes. Kevin Durant is not pleased. In the other deleted tweet, a user mentioned the Stein piece and the Nets forward had the perfect response:

When I asked Kevin Durant if this piece of information from @TheSteinLine's latest Substack story was made up or not 👇#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/iyrUGSLZEJ — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) August 22, 2022

In all seriousness, there is no way the Nets will take less than desired for KD. We’re talking about possibly the biggest trade in NBA history. If Brooklyn parts ways with him, they want to stay competitive, which means acquiring players who are capable of helping this team get back to the playoffs.

There is still the chance Kevin Durant is with the organization by the time training camp rolls around. The Nets are in no rush to get a deal done. Plus, he’s still under contract for four more years and continues to get paychecks.

Nevertheless, Durant is adamant about wanting out and he’s not going to change his mind anytime soon. People attacking him on Twitter is just adding fuel to the fire. This whole Kevin Durant saga is evidently far from over. Will anyone actually offer a haul for KD? We shall see.