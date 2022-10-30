Nets star Kevin Durant fires back at claims of Kyrie Irving being a distraction

Kyrie Irving’s Twitter rants and posts have been the center of media attention… for all the wrong reasons. The Brooklyn Nets guard has always been rather outspoken about his beliefs. A few days ago, though, fans, former players, and even the owner of the team, took notice when Irving promoted a heavily anti-Semitic movie, among other tweets.

All the talk about Kyrie Irving’s Twitter activity had some people wondering if this has affected the Nets locker room. After all, it’s never a good thing when one of your best players gets in trouble for his wildly divisive tweets. According to Kevin Durant, though, the locker room is just fine. (via ESPN)

“Absolutely not,” Durant said. “The only impact is you guys and everybody outside the locker room.”

The drama surrounding Kyrie Irving has been amplified with the team’s struggles to start the year. Despite Kevin Durant and Irving’s best efforts, the Nets still sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 1-5 record. As a result, the point guard’s actions off the court have come under scrutiny, especially after his latest tweets.

Irving has never been shy to express his thoughts on Twitter, no matter how divisive they may be. The Nets star’s stance on the vaccine made all the headlines last season. Now, Irving is taking the heat for something far more serious, as his recent posts have been laced with anti-Semitic tones.

How Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and the Nets respond to these problems and drama will define their season. Will they fold and succumb to the pressure?