Richard Jefferson eviscerates Kyrie Irving over Nets star’s promotion of antisemitic film

Richard Jefferson may have won a championship with Kyrie Irving, but he is not letting the Brooklyn Nets star off the hook over his promotion and support of an antisemitic film and book.

Irving has been on the receiving end of a major backlash after he shared on social media a link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” Unfortunately, the said movie (based on a book with the same name) has been criticized for its antisemitic themes.

While Irving has since spoken out about the issue and claimed that the antisemitic label on him is “not justified,” Jefferson made sure to point out where the Nets star was wrong. The former Cleveland Cavaliers forward shared his thoughts on live broadcast while covering Brooklyn’s game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

“It is disappointing, Kyrie says that he’s not antisemitic and these things, but the tweet is still up. The tweet is still up there,” Jefferson shared, per Jennifer Williams of Fox5NY. He then proceeded to note how Irving previously shared a video of Alex Jones, who made headlines due to his conspiracy theory on the Sandy Hook shooting that hurt a lot of families.

“You have to understand how you use your social media has effects and can affect people, and if you’re insensitive to that, then you are truly endorsing it. So to say that and not take it down, to repost Alex Jones, you are endorsing them,” Jefferson added.

Richard Jefferson calls out Kyrie Irving on YES broadcast: "…It is disappointing, Kyrie says that he's not antisemitic and these things, but the tweet is still up. The tweet is still up there." #Nets pic.twitter.com/d98Q5rcAjw — Jennifer X. Williams (@JenXperience) October 30, 2022

Richard Jefferson certainly makes a great point here. While Kyrie Irving has vehemently denied promoting the antisemitic film and book, he is also not doing anything to rectify his actions.

The Nets are tying hard to win games, but it is clear the off-court actions of their star guard is starting to become a distraction once again and take away the focus on the team.