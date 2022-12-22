By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets may be one of the most talented teams in the NBA right now, but they won’t be playing on Christmas day.

Durant has no qualms about that or whatsoever, though, admitting that he might be the one to blame for their exclusion. To recall, there were plenty of uncertainty about his future in Brooklyn during the offseason. When the NBA was scheduling games, it was unclear if KD and his running mate Kyrie Irving would even be part of the team when the holiday season rolls around.

The Nets will be playing on December 26 instead, during which they will face the Cleveland Cavaliers. Durant is satisfied with that, especially since they’ll be suiting up on December 23 as well against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I probably am responsible for us not playing on Christmas, with what went on this summer. But hey, it is what it is. We play on the 26th, that’s close enough,” Durant said of the Christmas day snub, per Brian Mahoney of Associated Press.

It’s such a shame that the Nets won’t be playing on Christmas, though. They are one of the hottest teams right now, even owning the longest active winning streak in the NBA after their seventh straight win on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors.

The Nets have quickly moved on from their horrific start to the campaign and have started playing to their full potential. Surely, it would have been exciting to see them go toe-to-toe with the other top dogs in the NBA.