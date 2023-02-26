The basketball world was taken aback when the Brooklyn Nets announced Kyrie Irving’s trade to the Dallas Mavericks. Fans were even more shocked when Kevin Durant’s blockbuster move to the Phoenix Suns was announced not long after the Kyrie deal. Not too many people out there saw these trades coming. Well, except for one random fan who was able to perfectly predict these deals a full nine months ago.

A Twitter account that goes by the name Nets are cooked, sent out a seemingly innocuous tweet on May 25th of last year. In it, he predicted that the Nets would end up dealing both KD and Kyrie:

Sending Kyrie to Dallas for DFS. KD to Phoenix for Mikal, Cam and picks. Back to the slums we go. It's been real. — Nets are cooked (@PaulTweetz2Much) May 24, 2022

I myself was skeptical at first, but upon verifying the time stamp on the tweet, it turns out that it is indeed legitimate. What makes this prediction even more mind-blowing is how this dude not only dictated which teams Kyrie and KD would end up going to but shockingly, he also knew what the Nets would get in return.

The Mavs sent Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie to the Nets in exchange for Kyrie, while Brooklyn acquired Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and five future first-round picks from the Suns as part of the Kevin Durant deal. He was absolutely right.

The tweet has now gone viral and the mean streets of Twitter have been eating it up:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

bro is a time traveler — LANDO™️ (@landoclevenger) February 25, 2023

bro literally writes the script for the nba lol — soulja pinoy (@jerrybalotjr) February 25, 2023

How did he do it? Even the biggest NBA experts could not have predicted these Nets trades so accurately. Either this dude got an early copy of the NBA’s script for this season, or he just lucked out completely. Either way, this is pretty mind-blowing stuff.