The Western Conference got a major shakeup at the NBA trade deadline when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving suddenly found themselves out West. Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns and Kyrie Irving wound up with the Dallas Mavericks. While the new moves make the Western Conference that much tougher, for some of the players and teams who didn’t make a major shakeup, they still feel confident about their chances the rest of the season. One of those players is Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. Edwards expressed confidence in himself and his team on Sirius XM NBA radio while at All-Star weekend.

“I’m a competitor, I feel like I’m just as good as anyone of those guys that got traded,” Edwards said. “And I feel like I can guard any one of them. They got KD but we got Jaden McDaniels who can guard him. We’re here for it, we’re young.”

Now in his third season in the NBA, Anthony Edwards has taken a big leap. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. While Edwards was selected to the team as an injury replacement, the season he was having was good enough for an All-Star berth outright. This season Edwards has been averaging 24.9 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals with shooting splits of 46.4 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from the three-point line and 77.6 percent from the free-throw line.

🚨 Want A FREE Photoshop With You And Your GOAT Player?
RECOMMENDED
Kevin Durant, CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets

Pelicans star CJ McCollum hilariously hit up Kevin Durant to confirm blockbuster trade

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant trade

Suns’ Kevin Durant gets 100% real on how can take Devin Booker to the next level

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant’s eye-opening take on Suns future after Nets trade

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Behind Edwards’ stellar play, the Timberwolves have rebounded from a poor start to the season and are firmly in the mix for a playoff berth in the West.