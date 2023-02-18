The Western Conference got a major shakeup at the NBA trade deadline when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving suddenly found themselves out West. Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns and Kyrie Irving wound up with the Dallas Mavericks. While the new moves make the Western Conference that much tougher, for some of the players and teams who didn’t make a major shakeup, they still feel confident about their chances the rest of the season. One of those players is Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. Edwards expressed confidence in himself and his team on Sirius XM NBA radio while at All-Star weekend.

"I think I'm just as good as [KD & Kyrie]"@theantedwards_ reacts to the Suns activity at the trade deadline with @TermineRadio & @Jumpshot8. pic.twitter.com/B3LxrH0TlA — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) February 18, 2023

“I’m a competitor, I feel like I’m just as good as anyone of those guys that got traded,” Edwards said. “And I feel like I can guard any one of them. They got KD but we got Jaden McDaniels who can guard him. We’re here for it, we’re young.”

Now in his third season in the NBA, Anthony Edwards has taken a big leap. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. While Edwards was selected to the team as an injury replacement, the season he was having was good enough for an All-Star berth outright. This season Edwards has been averaging 24.9 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals with shooting splits of 46.4 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from the three-point line and 77.6 percent from the free-throw line.

Behind Edwards’ stellar play, the Timberwolves have rebounded from a poor start to the season and are firmly in the mix for a playoff berth in the West.