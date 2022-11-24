Published November 24, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

No one can doubt Kevin Durant’s greatness on the court despite all the criticisms he’s received for signing with the 73-win Golden State Warriors and for bickering with fans on Twitter. Ever since Durant entered the league in 2007, he’s been one of the most dominant scorers in the NBA, and he continues to prove his stature as one of the best ever to put the ball into the hoop.

Durant entered the Brooklyn Nets’ Wednesday night clash against the Toronto Raptors needing to score only 10 points to surpass Kevin Garnett for 18th on the all-time scoring list. In the third quarter, KD achieved just that after he drained a triple over OG Anunoby’s closeout to score the 26,070th, 26,071st, and 26,072nd points of his regular-season career.

With this bucket, Kevin Durant passes Kevin Garnett for 18th on the NBA's All-Time scoring list 👏 pic.twitter.com/SnB93Kx8yt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 24, 2022

Congrats to @KDTrey5 of the @BrooklynNets for moving up to 18th on the All-Time SCORING list! pic.twitter.com/tB1xRD1a4F — NBA (@NBA) November 24, 2022

Kevin Durant has averaged 27.2 points over the course of his career, good for fourth-all time over the likes of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and even Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. With Durant still playing at a high level in his age-34 season, it’s not unreasonable to expect Durant to put up similar numbers in at least five more seasons, which makes him likely to crack the top five barring any major injuries.

The 12-time All-Star scored 17,566 of his career points for the Oklahoma City Thunder, which is good for third on the franchise’s all-time scoring list (Seattle Supersonics history included) behind old pal Russell Westbrook and Gary Payton. He then added 5,374 points during his notorious stint with the Warriors, while he’s looking to add to the 3,134 he’s scored in Nets colors.

Should Durant remain healthy throughout the 2022-23 campaign, he could pass Moses Malone for 10th all-time with ease, given that, of course, he scores at the level he usually does. And with the Nets still trying to bounce back from their less-than-ideal start to the season, Durant has added incentive to suit up for as many games as he can to try and will his team into the postseason.