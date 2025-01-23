Kevin Durant's stint with the Brooklyn Nets shows how quickly things can change in the NBA. In 2021, the Nets looked like the favorite to win it all; instead, thanks to Durant's huge shoe size, they were unable to knock out the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA playoffs. And then during the 2022-23 season, it looked as though the Nets were righting the ship in the aftermath of Kyrie Irving's social media issue — but it wasn't too long after they rattled off an impressive winning streak that Durant requested a trade, leading to his move to the Phoenix Suns.

And while Durant (and Irving) had lost faith in the direction the franchise was going, especially in the aftermath of Irving's controversies that had the Nets losing confidence in the star guard, the Suns star wishes nothing but the best for his former team.

“I want to see this franchise do well. What’s it 12-13 picks they got?… When you look at the big picture, you’ve got young guys getting experience, you’re building assets and getting future picks. Hopefully, you can draft up and put the team together well. I think they’re walking in the right direction,” Durant said prior to the Suns' 108-84 win over the Nets on Wednesday night, via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

The Nets have indeed embraced the rebuilding process; they got plenty of draft capital in the trade that sent Durant to the Nets, and they were able trade away the Suns picks that they received to get their own picks back from the Houston Rockets — the draft assets they lost in their trade for James Harden in 2021.

Brooklyn is not done dealing as well; Cam Johnson, one of the main pieces they got in the Durant trade with the Suns, should also fetch them a nice return. The Nets will be bad for at least the next few years, but they shouldn't be too far off from building a solid young core.

Kevin Durant nearly brought the Nets to the promised land

Kevin Durant, in 2019, felt as though he needed a new challenge in his career, taking his talents to the Nets after a successful three-year stint with the Golden State Warriors. Durant then returned during the 2020-21 season and was every bit as good as advertised, especially during the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Durant was a monster during that postseason run, averaging 34.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists on 51/40/87 shooting splits. If James Harden and Kyrie Irving stayed healthy for the Nets during that year, then Durant may already have his third ring — and he might still be in Brooklyn to this day.