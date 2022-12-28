By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Much has been said about the scorching offense of the Brooklyn Nets which is fueling the success the team is having of late, but Kevin Durant is also here to say that it’s more than just about the team’s ability to get buckets in bunches that is propelling the Nets.

The former NBA MVP recently revealed that Nets head coach has managed to convince the team to show more effort when battling for rebounds, particularly when finding bodies to box out, per Matt Brooks of Nets Daily.

Kevin Durant says that Jacque Vaughn put up the box-out stats for the Nets to see about a month ago, and a lot of the players didn’t like where they ranked. He says this decision has played a major role in the Nets improving in rebounding as a group.

On the season, Brooklyn is just 29th in the NBA with only 40.3 rebounds per game. Only the Dallas Mavericks average fewer than Durant and company, though, the Mavs play at a much slower pace than Brooklyn. Interestingly enough, the Nets, during their current nine-game undefeated stretch, have grabbed just an average of 40.4 boards, which is 23rd in the NBA in the same span but obviously isn’t significantly better than the team’s season average. Nevertheless, the Nets are currently eighth overall with 6.8 box outs per game.

In any case, the Nets are indeed having tremendous success lately, with Durant and Kyrie Irving clicking and averaging over 30 points each in the last nine games. The return and resurgence of TJ Warren is also another reason for Brooklyn’s winning streak that can hit 10 games this Wednesday versus the Atlanta Hawks on the road.