The Brooklyn Nets are officially heading into rebuild mode after their failed Big 3 experiment as they traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns late Wednesday evening. While the blockbuster undoubtedly shocked everyone, there was no shortage of Ben Simmons memes on Twitter. After all, the Nets acquired the Aussie to link up with Kyrie Irving and KD and hopefully help lead them to a Promised Land in the James Harden deal last year. Now, Simmons is the last man standing after the two superstars left town.

Here are some of the best memes roasting Simmons:

Ben Simmons driving to the Nets’ facility this morning pic.twitter.com/UNKTBnnw3u — Joe Pop (@JoePops_) February 9, 2023

Ben Simmons to Jacque Vaughn now that Kyrie n KD gone pic.twitter.com/wrjhh7kCx6 — M Mitchell (@zMGx215) February 9, 2023

Simmons said when he arrived in Brooklyn that “it’s going to be scary” playing with Kevin Durant and Kyrie. Needless to say, his remarks aren’t aging well:

Ben Simmons – “I think it’s going to be scary playing with Durant and Kyrie.” KD & Kyrie – pic.twitter.com/7nSa6xab0Z — JPW (@JWepp) February 9, 2023

Ben Simmons leading the Nets team meeting today pic.twitter.com/JUl54hCEwW — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) February 9, 2023

For the Nets, they did get a ton of draft capital in return for KD. Four first-round picks along with Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Jae Crowder, although they’re expected to potentially trade the latter.

While Simmons is clearly not the same player of the past, you’ve gotta believe he’s feeling pretty dejected about the direction of the franchise. Perhaps he’ll actually try to score the rock a lot more now with more opportunities. Who knows.

Brooklyn is still in playoff contention and although winning a title is definitely not in the cards now, they could still be in the postseason. After all, Cam Thomas looks to be turning into something special, Spencer Dinwiddie is a solid player, Dorian Finney-Smith is a prototypical 3 and D specialist, while Johnson and Bridges were key pieces in Phoenix. There is still talent on this roster.

Nevertheless, fans will continue to roast Ben Simmons because this organization has been a dumpster fire and he’s stuck there. As for those Suns, they’re surely a favorite to come out of the West with Kevin Durant starring alongside Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

Scary hours.