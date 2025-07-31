The Minnesota Twins made headlines Wednesday by dealing closer Jhoan Duran to the Philadelphia Phillies, signaling a shift in strategy as the MLB trade deadline approaches. But the movement might not stop there. The Twins are now fielding increased interest in top setup man Griffin Jax, according to MLB Network's Ken Rosenthal.

Activity around Griffin Jax spiked since last Thursday, and while no deal is imminent, the buzz around his availability has grown louder. Like Duran, Jax remains under team control for two more seasons, giving the Twins leverage in negotiations. The front office has made it clear that while they aren’t actively shopping Jax, they’re willing to listen, especially if a suitor steps up with an aggressive offer.

Griffin Jax has quietly emerged as one of the most reliable arms in the Twins’ bullpen. His versatility, late-inning effectiveness, and cost-controlled contract make him one of the most appealing relief options on the market. Still, prying him loose won’t come cheap.

In addition to Jax, the Twins continue to receive inquiries about left-hander Danny Coulombe and right-hander Brock Stewart. Coulombe, a pending free agent, could appeal to contenders seeking a rental. Stewart, on the other hand, is drawing attention due to his affordable $870,000 salary and two years of club control.

This flurry of bullpen activity reflects a broader willingness by Minnesota to retool rather than rebuild. The Twins are firmly in the American League playoff race. Despite that, they seem committed to balancing present competitiveness with long-term flexibility. By entertaining deals involving Griffin Jax and others, they are positioning themselves to maximize value. That could come through strategic trades or by reinforcing their own stretch-run roster with prospect depth or MLB-ready talent.

As the MLB trade deadline looms, the Twins remain one of the more fascinating teams to watch. Whether they continue selling or pivot toward a bold retool, Minnesota could be at the center of deadline fireworks.