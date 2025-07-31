With training camp in full swing and the Seattle Seahawks preparing for their NFL preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team’s offensive line is facing an early test of its depth. Standout Seattle left tackle Charles Cross recently underwent successful surgery to repair a dislocated finger, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Despite the setback, the news comes with a silver lining. Cross is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season. So, for now, Sam Darnold and Seahawks fans can sigh with relief.

The 23-year-old Cross had been practicing through the injury before opting for surgery. It underscores his toughness and commitment as the anchor of Seattle’s offensive line. With a new offensive system being installed under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, Cross's missing any part of training camp is less than ideal, especially given his status as the most experienced member of the unit.

The Seahawks should be fine despite Charles Cross's surgery

Article Continues Below

Cross’s absence now opens the door for others to step up at left tackle. Veteran Josh Jones is the most likely candidate to get first-team reps. But second-year tackle McClendon Curtis and undrafted rookie Michael Jerrell could also see increased opportunities. It’s an important stretch for Seattle to test its depth. It's also significant to evaluate developmental prospects.

Originally the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Cross was a first-team All-American and All-SEC selection at Mississippi State. He signed a four-year, $21.38 million contract with the Seahawks that includes a team option for a fifth year. The Seahawks believe in Cross. So, despite the injury, he's a staple on the offensive line.

Cross started all 17 games for Seattle in 2024. He's continued to solidify his role as a foundational piece of the offensive line. His return for Week 1 is a crucial piece of stability for a Seahawks team looking to build offensive cohesion early in the Macdonald era.