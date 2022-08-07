Royce O’Neale, who was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, has no mercy … even on his mom.

The new Nets forward was with his mother in his latest camp, and while the O’Neal matriarch was probably looking to just bond and have a moment with his son, what he got in return was some broken ankles.

A video is now going viral showing O’Neal sending his mom to the floor with the spin move. Of course it was unintentional since the 29-year-old didn’t seem to put a lot of effort, though he should have remembered that his mother is old.

Even more amusing was the fact that he finished the shot first before coming in to help his mom. Really savage, Royce.

“NOBODY IS SAFE AT CAMP!” Royce O’Neale sends his mom to the floor with the spin move 😭🤣 (via @BucketsONeale00) pic.twitter.com/3R4jQcD5qp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 6, 2022

For what it’s worth, Royce O’Neale couldn’t help but laugh at the moment himself. On Twitter, he just sent several laughing emojis as the video of the incident went viral.

We’re not sure if Kevin Durant will be proud of his new Nets teammate. Moms are the real MVPs, you know? But hey, we’re not even sure he’s going to be a Net for long anyway!

All jokes aside, that is definitely a fun moment between the mother and son. While we often see NBA players bullying their little campers, what the O’Neales gave us was quite different and a breath of fresh air. By the looks of it, though, we won’t be seeing Momma O’Neale guarding his son and practicing with him ay time soon.