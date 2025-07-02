The last two national champions reside in the Big Ten as the Michigan football team won it all in 2023, and Ohio State won it last year. The bitter rivals are two of the best programs in the sport, but there is a big difference between their championships. The Wolverines went 15-0 and won the Big Ten in their national title year, while the Buckeyes lost two regular season games, including the showdown against Michigan, and they did not qualify for the Big Ten title game.

It looked like #2 Ohio State was easily going to cruise into the Big Ten title game last year as it just needed a home win against 6-5 Michigan to end the regular season. The Buckeyes were favored by 20 points, but the Wolverines shockingly pulled off the upset.

Michigan has now won four games in a row against Ohio State, and it is hoping to make it five when the Buckeyes return to Ann Arbor at the end of the 2025 season. College football analyst Joel Klatt can’t wait for what he expects to be an “epic” matchup.

“This year's game is going to be epic,” Joel Klatt said during a recent episode of his podcast. “Could Michigan, who's got four straight wins in this series? Could they actually get to five? Like, if we just think back to the COVID year, I'll be real honest. I didn't think Michigan was going to win for the foreseeable future, and now all of a sudden, they've rolled off four straight. Last year, you got the fighting, you got the prepper spray, you got the flags, you got The Game.”

The Game is one that the college football world eagerly anticipates every year. It is the best rivalry in the sport, and the stakes are incredibly high this season.

“It is the game we're all waiting for. Why? These are the two teams that won the last two national championships,” Klatt added. “You've got all of the backstory of how this game finished last year. My goodness. How many times are we going to see all of that video. Holy cow. Like, we get to see this matchup again. It's going to be in the Big House. Ohio State got their national championship, but then you still have these Michigan guys that are like, ‘Yeah, well, you didn't beat us, and we won our national championship going 15-0.”

The Michigan football team is hoping to make it five in a row in late November, and the hatred between these two programs is at an all-time high. The Game is appointment television.

More NCAA Football News
Michigan Wolverines band performs before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl.
Top Michigan football target announces 4th of July commitment dateScotty White ·
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a ball during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on March 17, 2025.
Jeremiah Smith fires Ohio State football fans up with ‘different’ Julian Sayin takeTroy Finnegan ·
The Utah Utes cheer team waves a flag after a touchdown against the Weber State Wildcats in the first half at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Utah football beats out Oregon, Michigan for 4-star O-Line recruitScotty White ·
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) breaks the attempted tackle from Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Marcus Ratcliffe (3) during the first half. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field.
Arch Manning earns ludicrous Tim Tebow comparison from Paul FinebaumScotty White ·
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
Texas A&M secures commitment from 4-star linebacker over OklahomaBenjamin Adducchio ·
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze watches on during Auburn Tigers A-Day football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.
Auburn football lands ex-5-star in transfer portal after Texas A&M exitBenjamin Adducchio ·