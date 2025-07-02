The last two national champions reside in the Big Ten as the Michigan football team won it all in 2023, and Ohio State won it last year. The bitter rivals are two of the best programs in the sport, but there is a big difference between their championships. The Wolverines went 15-0 and won the Big Ten in their national title year, while the Buckeyes lost two regular season games, including the showdown against Michigan, and they did not qualify for the Big Ten title game.

It looked like #2 Ohio State was easily going to cruise into the Big Ten title game last year as it just needed a home win against 6-5 Michigan to end the regular season. The Buckeyes were favored by 20 points, but the Wolverines shockingly pulled off the upset.

Michigan has now won four games in a row against Ohio State, and it is hoping to make it five when the Buckeyes return to Ann Arbor at the end of the 2025 season. College football analyst Joel Klatt can’t wait for what he expects to be an “epic” matchup.

“This year's game is going to be epic,” Joel Klatt said during a recent episode of his podcast. “Could Michigan, who's got four straight wins in this series? Could they actually get to five? Like, if we just think back to the COVID year, I'll be real honest. I didn't think Michigan was going to win for the foreseeable future, and now all of a sudden, they've rolled off four straight. Last year, you got the fighting, you got the prepper spray, you got the flags, you got The Game.”

The Game is one that the college football world eagerly anticipates every year. It is the best rivalry in the sport, and the stakes are incredibly high this season.

“It is the game we're all waiting for. Why? These are the two teams that won the last two national championships,” Klatt added. “You've got all of the backstory of how this game finished last year. My goodness. How many times are we going to see all of that video. Holy cow. Like, we get to see this matchup again. It's going to be in the Big House. Ohio State got their national championship, but then you still have these Michigan guys that are like, ‘Yeah, well, you didn't beat us, and we won our national championship going 15-0.”

The Michigan football team is hoping to make it five in a row in late November, and the hatred between these two programs is at an all-time high. The Game is appointment television.