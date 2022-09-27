There are few players with more on the line next season than Kevin Durant. After wandering the proverbial desert ever since he left the Golden State Warriors to join the Brooklyn Nets, KD has yet to get out of the second round.

But heading into the start of training camp, Durant’s mindset appears to be one of gratitude and looking back at the career he’s already had. The Nets star sent out a message not just to his teammates, but to the entire NBA hoping for a healthy season.

“16th training camp today, im old as shit in nba years. Wishing a fun and healthy season for the whole nba today, thanks to all the supporters out there, it’s much appreciated! Let’s get it”

Kevin Durant and the Nets went through one of the rockiest offseasons in recent memory, with the team nearly imploding and selling off their team. Kyrie Irving wasn’t offered a contract extension. KD asked for a trade. At this point, nobody knows what to expect from the mercurial Ben Simmons.

But after the dust has settled, the Nets are running it back and lowkey still own one of the strongest rosters from a talent standpoint around the league.

Kevin Durant wished the entire league good health which is exactly what his own squad needs to make some serious noise next season. Much of the Nets’ success hinges on the health of their three top guys who have all had trouble staying on the court as of late.