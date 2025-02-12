Ben Simmons' buyout left a hole at backup point guard for the Brooklyn Nets. While D'Angelo Russell will continue to man the point in the starting unit, someone must step up to fill the void behind him. The Nets' players already have an idea of who that player will be.

“Trendon Watford [will step up],” Day’Ron Sharpe said. “Since Ben’s gone, I see T [in that role]. He’s a big forward, plays one-through-five, plays defense, can shoot, initiate the offense. T-Wat’s going to have a big jump for us. He’s going to be a big part for us.”

Watford is in his second season with the Nets after joining the team on a minimum contract during the 2023 offseason. After playing his first two NBA seasons as a small-ball five with the Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn has utilized him as a point-forward. At 6-foot-8 with natural ball-handling ability, the 24-year-old has begun to feel more comfortable in the role.

“I've been having the ball in my hands a lot. Last year, I got a lot of reps at the one. It was my first time getting a lot of reps at the one in the league. I got comfortable with it,” Watford said. “I enjoy being out there on the floor, period. Whether it's at the one or the five or the three or whatever it is, I just enjoy being out there.”

“Just growing game by game. Getting more comfortable having the ball in my hands. Getting more comfortable watching film. I just think it was a part of growth from year three to year four. It hasn't been a lot of minutes, but it's a good sample size right now. I think just watching the film and getting better and seeing passes I should make and times I should be aggressive.”

After missing the first six weeks of the season with a hamstring injury, Watford has been impactful off the bench. He's averaged 24.9 points per 36 minutes, the Nets' fourth-highest mark behind Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson and Russell. The LSU product can score in a variety of ways, slashing to the basket, posting up, or pulling up for the occasional three.

Defensively, he's been comfortable guarding across multiple positions using his length and strong frame. Opponents are scoring 7.5 fewer points per 100 possessions with Watford on the floor, placing him in the 95th percentile among NBA forwards, per CleaningTheGlass.

He'll need to build upon that two-way success in an expanded role if the Nets hope to remain competitive following Simmons' departure.

Trendon Watford in line for expanded role with Nets ahead of free agency

The early returns on Watford's expanded ball-handling opportunities have been encouraging. The LSU product has averaged 12.5 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 from three with 3.5 assists and 0.5 turnovers per game over two appearances after Simmons' buyout. He was a team-best +45 across the pair of Nets wins.

“[He's] impactful,” head coach Jordi Fernandez said of Watford. “His presence, size, multi-positional. He's also been better with his closeouts and his defensive pressure and shifting to the ball. Obviously, he's a big body, and you know, positional size is important in the NBA, so he's been very, very good for the group. And then offensively, we know he can do all those different things. Like he can post up, he can shoot, he can pass, so it's always great to have him on the court, because he gives you a lot of options.

“And last game, he was at the primary-ball-handler-slash- point-guard, however you want to call it, and he did a great job. Is he going to do it the whole time? I don't know. But the good thing is, the more things you can do, the more opportunities you will have to play minutes. And he's been very, very good for the group, he's been part of helping the group get big wins.”

Watford's expanded role comes at an opportune time. After signing a $2.7 million qualifying offer last offseason, he'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Helping the Nets earn more wins in a feature role with the second unit could lead to his first significant NBA payday come July.

“No matter who’s playing, man, we feel like we can win every game,” Watford said. “We all feel like it’s just another opportunity for us to step up. Me not playing a lot of games up to this point, it just feels good to finally get a rhythm on the offensive side, being able to attack and find my spots. Everybody’s taking advantage of the opportunity. Just keep trying to do that.

“Each game, [I've] been feeling better and better. Just finally feel good to get in the rhythm. See some shots go in and even miss some shots. Just being able to handle the ball, back-up point with DLo out and find my guys, man, just help us win.”