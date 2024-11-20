The Brooklyn Nets needed some late-game magic with leading scorer Cam Thomas sidelined Tuesday vs. the Charlotte Hornets. Trendon Watford delivered. The 23-year-old, playing in his second game of the season, scored on back-to-back possessions in the final minute to seal a 116-115 victory.

“I had some mismatches that I noticed, and I just wanted to take advantage of, whether I was able to make them double me or whatever it was. So I just wanted to be aggressive and just make plays,” Watford said. “It feels great [to have the trust of the coaching staff]. Sadly, I've been out the first 11 games, so it takes a while to build that trust, but he sees me working. He sees me working and everything I do out there in the game. I'm still trying to get comfortable.

“Like I said, this is only my second game back. So, I started a little slow in the first half, and I was just able to get a rhythm and attack some of the mismatches in the second half. So it's big time to have that trust and I just have to keep building off this.”

Head coach Jordi Fernandez chose to close with Watford over Ben Simmons during the win, the Nets' sixth of the season.

Trendon Watford sends message to Jordi Fernandez during Nets win

Watford was playing on a minutes restriction after missing the team's first 14 games due to a hamstring injury. However, he told his head coach to let him push through it with the game on the line.

“My adrenaline was out the roof, honestly. I told Coach, ‘Just let me rock. Just let me rock',” Watford said. “I think the restriction was set at 18 [minutes]. I think I played 19 and three seconds, so we're good. But I'm just happy to be out there.”

Watford told ClutchPoints on Sunday that he views himself as a “Swiss army knife” for the Nets. Standing 6-foot-8 with impressive ball handling and a soft touch around the rim, he played every position on the court during his first three NBA seasons.

The LSU product flashed that versatility on Tuesday, posting 10 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks. He was the only player on Brooklyn's bench to finish with a positive plus-minus, with the team winning his minutes by eight.

“I think just watching the game, he was very impactful with his drives, his control. He's a big body. It's really hard to switch on him because he'll make the right play. He's able to score. His competitiveness and his personality are contagious. So [I'm] very happy that he had the game that he had,” Fernandez said. “But the most important thing, to me, is that [readiness] is the definition of a team. Our medical and performance team worked really hard to get him back healthy. We have trust in the group because they do a great job, and this is the result. I think that it's a win for everybody. For the team, for Trendon, and for medical performance. I think that's a cool thing to see out there.”

After signing a $2.7 million qualifying offer with Brooklyn this summer, Watford is playing for a contract this season. The second-year Net will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.