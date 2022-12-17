By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving broke the hearts of Toronto Raptors fans with his buzzer-beater on Friday. Sure enough, though, it did delight the whole Brooklyn fanbase and his supporters after everything that happened earlier in the season.

With just 3.7 seconds left and the game tied at 116-116, Irving took matters into his own hands to lead the Nets to victory. After creating separation between him and Fred VanVleet with his nasty handles, Kyrie proceeded to bank the step-back triple as time expired.

KYRIE IRVING FOR THE WIN 🚨pic.twitter.com/nIqZtP8e4E — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 17, 2022

Although he has already made several game-winners in his career–who can forget his Game 7 triple for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals?–it is actually Kyrie Irving’s first career-buzzer-beater.

With that, several Nets fans were quick to heap praise on him. One supporter noted, “Kyrie ridiculousssssss for the win.”

Another commenter said, “Kyrie a Real one.” A third fan added, “KYRIE IRVING MONEY LINE!!!”

On the other hand, some fans also asked to stop hating now on Kyrie, especially since it’s clear the Nets star is focusing on their games and helping the team win–far from the distractions that hounded them earlier in the campaign.

Here are some other reactions to Kyrie’s game-winner for the Nets. And who wouldn’t like some Nike reference?

I made it wallpaper worthy pic.twitter.com/DDX23bBJjk — Chris K. (@DanishNetsFan) December 17, 2022

Nothing to see here. Just kyrie irving doing what he does best. pic.twitter.com/S8OufZdy5D — Utdnims🔰 (@IamQuee___) December 17, 2022

Irving certainly deserves a ton of praise here. Besides, it may be his first buzzer-beater, but he has been impactful for Brooklyn ever since returning to action.

The Nets have every reason to celebrate the occasion. And hopefully, they’ll get to see more of such plays from Kyrie moving forward.