Kyrie Irving’s 2021-22 season could be summed up in a few words: “COVID vaccine.” The Brooklyn Nets star became the center of attention last year for his adamant refusal to get the jab. Because of the city’s COVID restrictions at the time, Irving was forced to sit out all of the Nets’ home games. As you can imagine, that certainly put a damper on the team’s title chances.

At the time, it was believed that Kyrie was the only one who was against getting vaccinated. Apparently, though, that wasn’t completely the case. A recent New York Post report from Josh Kosman and Brian Lewis revealed that there were other Nets players other than Irving who had reservations about the vaccine. However, Kyrie Irving was the only one who completely abstained from getting the jab.

“[Tsai] laid it out that you needed to be vaccinated or you can’t play,” a source close to the situation said. “A number of Nets players did not want to get vaccinated. They all decided to get vaccinated except Kyrie. … The thinking was the players would all blink.”

This report will probably trigger a bit of saltiness amongst Nets fans. Clearly, Kyrie wasn’t the only one who didn’t want to get vaccinated. Plenty of players had their reservations about the jab. Despite that, most of them decided it wasn’t worth the risk getting their salaries slashed. Irving, on the other hand, didn’t have any serious financial worries.

Many people have slammed (and continue to slam) Kyrie Irving’s adamant refusal to get the vaccine. It’s been proven time and time again that the vaccine is an effective way of countering the onslaught of cases. Still, players like Irving who refuse the vaccine let unfounded doubt about the efficacy of the jab fester.