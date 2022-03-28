He’s back. Kyrie Irving made his much, much, much-anticipated home return on Sunday and while the outcome isn’t what Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were hoping for, they’ll still take it.

Coming into Sunday’s showdown the Charlotte Hornets, their squad led by second-year star LaMelo Ball, were just one game behind the Nets for the 8th seed. This game was especially significant because if the Nets finish in 7th or 8th place by season’s end, they can avoid any single-game elimination danger-zone scenarios during the Play-In. Now they have that much less breathing room after falling 119-110 to the Hornets.

It was supposed to be Irving’s night but instead, LaMelo Ball flourished and dazzled the capacity crowd. Lonzo’s brother stole the show from Irving at The Clays, at least for one day. Ball had 33 points, 9 dimes, and 7 rebounds. He drained 7 of 12 from distance.

It makes some sense that Irving had other things on his mind. Ball, for example, didn’t have to acclimate to a Nets home crowd delirious with excitement seeing him for he first time all season long.

“Man, first I was trying to get enough sleep last night,” Irving shared after an emotional game. “You know, landing at 3:00 AM [having played in Miami Saturday] and then just not going to bed ’til 6:00 AM, so I was just trying to ground myself as much as possible today and just prepare for the warm reception from a lot of supporters, the organization, of me, just the journey, thus far,” Irving said.

Kevin Durant finished with 27 points, 8 rebounds, 7 dimes, and two steals. Irving had a double-double with 16 points and 11 dimes. But, the Nets guard was only 6 of 22 from the floor. And you could feel a sense of jitters or butterflies as the crowd let out huge groans with each missed shot.

“So I don’t take it for granted what happened tonight, it was historic,” Irving said, referring to his being allowed to play unvaccinated and perhaps the implications there for society at large.

“I’m grateful that I got a chance to be out there with my brothers, and just leave it all out there. Not the result we wanted, I didn’t shoot as well as I wanted, basically none of the things I had hoped for going well tonight, just didn’t happen. And that’s just the flow of basketball.”

"Mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually, it felt OK

“Mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually, it felt OK [his home debut in Brooklyn], but just the jump shot wasn’t falling tonight and we weren’t hitting shots so not the result we wanted, but definitely grateful that we were part of history tonight and I got to do it here.”

There are just seven games remaining, but for once, we no longer have to mention how many Irving can appear in. He’s eligible for all of the games. Pinch yourselves Nets fans.

After the game, Irving also opened up about his possible legacy for the stand he took to remain unvaccinated.

Now the Hornets and Nets are both 39-36 and tied for 8th place. But Charlotte possesses the tie-breaker. That’s potentially vital because as noted, it would mean that the Nets would need to win two Play-In games to lock up the 8th seed. If they did, as of now, that would mean a trip to visit the hottest team in the East, the Boston Celtics currently the new team atop the East standings. Also the one team among top Conference contenders the Nets have not recently beat. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown got the best of Brooklyn 126-120 back on March 6th.

But the nervous jitters, the mental, spiritual, emotional weight won’t be on Irving the next time he suits up at home. Then maybe he can get back to straight balling.