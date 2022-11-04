fbpx
Nets star Kyrie Irving’s stunning 5-game Brooklyn suspension sets NBA Twitter ablaze

The Brooklyn Nets acted swiftly on the whole Kyrie Irving situation after the enigmatic point guard refused to apologize for his antisemitic tweet. This came in the form of a five-game suspension  — at the minimum — for Kyrie, who will also be docked of his pay for the period of his suspension.

Unsurprisingly, NBA Twitter basically went wild as soon as the news broke.

For starters, a lot of keyboard warriors called out the Nets for their decision. It’s not that they don’t necessarily agree with the punishment, but some Brooklyn supporters believe that the organization isn’t exactly taking the right path here:

Kyrie really put the Nets in a tough spot here. Regardless of their decision to suspend him or not, you just know that Brooklyn was going to get heavily criticized either way.

Other folks, however, were also quick to defend Irving’s “innocent” actions:

For these folks, posting about a movie that pushes antisemitic beliefs is clearly not an issue.

Other fans suggested that the Nets’ strong statement here is eventually going to lead to Kyrie Irving’s exit:

The Nets clearly weren’t happy with how Kyrie basically refused to apologize for his tweet and his decision not to condemn antisemitism when he had multiple opportunities to do so. It felt like the organization was fed up with the entire situation and they decided to act in a manner that unequivocally expressed this view.

It will be very interesting to see how Irving reacts to this suspension and whether or not it will affect his tenure with the Nets. Then again, this is anything but a first for Kyrie.

