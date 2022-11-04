The Brooklyn Nets acted swiftly on the whole Kyrie Irving situation after the enigmatic point guard refused to apologize for his antisemitic tweet. This came in the form of a five-game suspension — at the minimum — for Kyrie, who will also be docked of his pay for the period of his suspension.

Unsurprisingly, NBA Twitter basically went wild as soon as the news broke.

For starters, a lot of keyboard warriors called out the Nets for their decision. It’s not that they don’t necessarily agree with the punishment, but some Brooklyn supporters believe that the organization isn’t exactly taking the right path here:

So the Nets are basically saying they will tolerate anti semitism as long as you take a 5 game suspension? Shouldn’t you just release him if you don’t align with those values?!?! — ez 🥷🏻 (@fonsexi) November 4, 2022

Kyrie really put the Nets in a tough spot here. Regardless of their decision to suspend him or not, you just know that Brooklyn was going to get heavily criticized either way.

Other folks, however, were also quick to defend Irving’s “innocent” actions:

BRU ALL HE DID WAS POST A LINK IM CRYING😭😭😭😭 — SAGE (@MasterSage_) November 3, 2022

Why would they suspend him?!?! It’s called freedom of speech! — Colby Gresham (4-4) ➐ (@ColbyGresham22) November 3, 2022

This is ridiculous!!!! Media has a big role to play here. Shame on @BrooklynNets for not protecting their own player. — Farah ✨ (@FarahConnection) November 3, 2022

For these folks, posting about a movie that pushes antisemitic beliefs is clearly not an issue.

Other fans suggested that the Nets’ strong statement here is eventually going to lead to Kyrie Irving’s exit:

It looks like Kyrie played his last game for the nets. I wonder which franchise he will take on a ride next 🤣🤣🤣 — GreenRunsDeep (@CelticsGRD) November 3, 2022

Russell Westbrook + ‘27 and ‘29 unprotected firsts sounds pretty good right about now. — Christopher Lavinio (@ChrisLavinio) November 4, 2022

The Nets clearly weren’t happy with how Kyrie basically refused to apologize for his tweet and his decision not to condemn antisemitism when he had multiple opportunities to do so. It felt like the organization was fed up with the entire situation and they decided to act in a manner that unequivocally expressed this view.

It will be very interesting to see how Irving reacts to this suspension and whether or not it will affect his tenure with the Nets. Then again, this is anything but a first for Kyrie.