Kyrie Irving’s latest trade demand won’t affect his availability for the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday against the Washington Wizards. That much is clear after the team listed the veteran guard as available to play in the contest.

Only Ben Simmons and TJ Warren–who are both dealing with their own injuries–are on the team’s latest injury report, with the two listed as questionable against the Wizards, per Alex Schiffer of The Athletic.

Of course it remains to be seen if Irving will have the same status moving forward, especially during the last few days heading to the trade deadline. With the All-Star guard giving the team an ultimatum to trade him prior to the deadline or risk losing him in free agency in the offseason, the Nets could have the motivation to move Kyrie soon. If the team considers that option, they’ll more likely sit the playmaker out to avoid any injury.

Irving’s trade demand sent shockwaves throughout the NBA, but it’s definitely not surprising considering his relationship with the Nets. The 30-year-old has already requested for move away from Brooklyn in the past offseason anyway, and he’s largely expected to test free agency this 2023 as well after failing to get a contract extension with the team.

The ball is on the Nets’ court now, and what they decide to do with Irving will decide their future as well. Should they move Kyrie now, it would mean they are going to embrace rebuilding, opening up the possibility of trading Kevin Durant as well.

For now, fans can only wait and see what will happen.