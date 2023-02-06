Kyrie Irving has officially been traded by the Brooklyn Nets. Just a few days after the star requested a trade, the team quickly dealt him to the Dallas Mavericks. Just like that, the star has left the very same team he specifically chose to join a few years back. After the trade was consummated, Kyrie Irving sent a message to Brooklyn fans on Twitter.

“Thank you NetsWorld fans and supporters for the Love on and off the court. I will forever be grateful I got to live out my dream I had as a Kid with y’all. It will always be Love from me and my family. 🤞🏾♾”

Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Nets after contract negotiations with the team failed. The star point guard wanted a longer contract from Brooklyn, but the team was hesitant on doing so. Irving then asked out of the team, and was eventually picked up by the Mavs in a blockbuster trade.

The Nets now have an interesting conundrum on their hands as the trade deadline looms. With Kyrie Irving gone, Kevin Durant might decide to ask a trade as well. However, the pieces that they got for Irving from the Mavs could theoretically help them compete for the playoffs. Ultimately, their decision solely hinges on Durant’s decision.

As for Irving, the new Mavs star will be teaming up with Luka Doncic to wreck havoc on the Western Conference. We’ll see if Dallas’ all-in move at the trade deadline finally pushes them over the edge.