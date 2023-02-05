It did not take long for Kyrie Irving to join a new team after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, as he will head to the Dallas Mavericks to join superstar Luka Doncic, and he is said to be “ecstatic” and “looking forward” to it, according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher report.

The trade request came as a shocker when it happened, as the Nets had played well since Jacque Vaughn took over as head coach of the team, especially with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the floor together. Then right as it appeared Kevin Durant was close to returning from his injury, Irving put in the trade request.

Irving will join the Mavericks, who are currently 28-26 and trying to climb the standings in the Western Conference. They sit within striking distance of the Sacramento Kings, who are 2.5 games ahead of Dallas, with the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns sitting between Sacramento and Dallas.

Coming into the season it was unclear as to whether the Mavericks would be able to go as deep into the playoffs as they did last year, when they reached the Western Conference Finals. Much of the questioning was due to the loss of Jalen Brunson, who signed with the New York Knicks in free agency.

There will be questions as to whether Irving will re-sign with the Mavericks in the offseason, as his contract is up when this season is over and he will be an unrestricted free agent. In the meantime, the Mavericks have another are hoping to make another deep run in the NBA Playoffs with the duo of Irving and Luka Doncic.