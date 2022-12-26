By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Land can still feel like home for Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving. While he’s years removed from the last time he donned a Cavs jersey, Irving showed that Cleveland will always be a special place for him when he tweeted a message Monday about being back in the city where his NBA journey started — ahead of Monday night’s game against Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Nothing like landing in

Believeland, OH

💍

🤞🏾♾

Before he landed with the Nets, Irving was first a member of the Cavs, who selected him first overall in the 2011 NBA Draft. Irving would spend his first six seasons in the pros in Cleveland, so he’s very familiar with the environment there. That’s not to mention that he famously helped steer the Cavs to an NBA championship win together with LeBron James back in 2016 when they completed an unprecedented series comeback from 3-1 down.

Irving and the Nets arrived in Cleveland riding a wave of momentum from their eight-game win streak. The last time they were on the court, the Nets beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at home last Friday to the tune of a 118-100 score.

The Cavs would split ways with Irving in the summer of 2016 when they traded him to the Boston Celtics. Three years later, he would join the Nets on a four-year deal with 136.5 million in 2019.

Irving is on track to be a free agent by the end of the 2022-23 NBA season, so could a reunion with the Cavs be possible? We’ll see about that.

For now, Irving’s mission is to lead the Nets to a win over his former team.