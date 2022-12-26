By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Brooklyn Nets (21-12) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-12) on Monday night. Action tips off at 7:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

Brooklyn has won 12 of their last 13 games to bump them up to fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Nets are 16-16-1 against the spread while 55% of their games have gone under. Cleveland is coming off a home loss to Toronto but has won five of their last six to maintain their position in third in the East. The Cavaliers are 18-14-2 against the spread while 56% of their games have gone under. This will be the first of three meetings between the two teams. Last year, Brooklyn won three of four matchups.

Here are the Nets-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Brooklyn Nets: +2 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -2 (-110)

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets have been arguably the hottest team in the league over the last month as they’ve lost just a single game since Black Friday. The Nets feature a potent offense that ranks 15th in scoring and fifth in offensive rating. They’ve been stellar on defense, ranking eighth in points allowed and 11th in defensive rating. The one area Brooklyn struggles is on the glass where he ranks 27th in rebound differential and last in rebound rate. The Nets will notably be without sharpshooter Joe Harris due to an injury.

Brooklyn has rebounded from a rough start to the season and now finds themselves able to eclipse Cleveland in the East with a win tonight. There have been a number of reasons for the Nets’ turnaround, but it starts with the play of Kevin Durant. Durant has crept into the MVP conversation thanks to his strong all-around play. For the season Durant averages 29.9 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 5.3 APG while shooting 56% from the field. He’s in a great position to continue his success against a Cavaliers team he torched for 28.7 PPG across three games last season. KD has been red-hot over their recent hot streak, averaging over 30 PPG and shooting greater than 60% from the field over his last 13 games. His recent play and prior success against Cleveland are worth keeping in mind prior to making a Nets-Cavaliers prediction.

The X-factor for Brooklyn tonight is the play of big man Nic Claxton. Claxton has been a solid contributor as he ranks third on the team in scoring, averaging 11.8 PPG. He leads the Nets in rebounding with 8.6 RPG and is among the league leaders in blocks with 2.3 BPG. Claxton plays exclusively around the rim and is incredibly efficient with the shots he takes. The 6’11” big shoots 75% from the field and has only shot under 50% in two games this season. He has a tough matchup against Cleveland’s strong front line but could be a potential game-changer with a strong performance.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Cleveland has cemented itself as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference thanks to their strong all-around play. The Cavaliers rank 24th in scoring and 12th in offensive rating. They’re elite defensively, ranking first in both points allowed and defensive rating. Cleveland is a top-10 rebounding team that ranks seventh in rebound differential and sixth in rebound rate.

For as good as Cleveland has played this season, the Nets are right on their tail for the third spot in the East. That being said, the Cavaliers have a great chance to cover tonight thanks to their defense and rebounding prowess. Cleveland trots out arguably the best frontline in the NBA with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Mobley (14.6 PPG) and Allen (14 PPG) are both solid contributors on offense, but their biggest impact comes on the glass and on defense. Allen leads the way with 10.1 RPG and 1.2 BPG, while Mobley is right behind him with 9.1 RPG and 1.3 BPG. Both players shoot over 55% from the field and they’re the linchpin of the league’s best defense.

Cleveland went 0-3 against Brooklyn with Durant active last season, but that was before they acquired Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has taken the Cavaliers up a tier this season, averaging 28.9 PPG and 4.5 APG. He’s been remarkably efficient this season, shooting 50% from the field and 42% from three. His ability to get hot at a moment’s notice could easily swing tonight’s game in Cleveland’s favor. While the Nets are strong defensively, they have been vulnerable to opposing guard play – setting Mitchell up for a big night.

Final Nets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Brooklyn is rolling right now and despite Cleveland’s strong home record, they don’t have an answer for Durant. Take the points with the road ‘dogs.

Final Nets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets +2 (-110)