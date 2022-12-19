By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The Kyrie Irving may have led the Brooklyn Nets to a win against the Detroit Pistons, but the latter team had a bit of a troll job with the controversial guard, according to Vince Goodwill. As Irving headed to the free-throw line for his foul shots, the arena jumbotron displayed a large globe. Moments later, when the Brooklyn Guard shot another pair of free-throws, the jumbotron decided it was the perfect time to wish everyone a Happy Hanukkah. Goodwill’s tweet was corroborated by a Twitter user named Ryan Woloshin, who captured the jumbotron displays.

The Pistons tapped into the many controversies Kyrie Irving has gotten into to try and get under the Nets star’s skin. The spinning globe is a reference to Irving’s old comments in 2017 when he said that the Earth was flat. It was one of the first statements that the star got into trouble with a portion of the community, though those comments seem benign now compared to his recent stances.

The Hanukkah greeting is of course referencing Kyrie Irving’s recent controversy with the Jewish community. The Nets star got in trouble after seemingly promoting a movie filled with anti-Semitic rhetoric (including a denial of the Holocaust). Irving has since apologized for that tweet and his subsequent comments. However, judging by how the Pistons used this to try and troll Irving, it’s clear that this won’t be the first time people will try to use this to troll him.

Despite the Pistons’ best attempts to get Kyrie Irving out of the zone, the Nets still walked away with the win. We’ll see if other teams follow in Detroit’s footsteps.