Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving will be eligible to play games in Toronto against the Raptors this season.

Canada will drop its COVID-19 vaccine mandate by Sept. 30, according to the Globe and Mail. The mandate previously required Irving and other unvaccinated athletes to quarantine for 14 days after entering the country.

Brooklyn has two regular-season games in Toronto on Nov. 23 and Dec. 16. More importantly, the decision ensures the Nets that Irving will be available for away games in a playoff series against the Raptors. Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle missed two games in Toronto during the first round of last year’s playoffs. This is also good news for the Boston Celtics, as it was reported ahead of the postseason that Jaylen Brown and Al Horford are unvaccinated.

The news comes one day after Kyrie Irving voiced his opinion on New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ decision to drop the city’s vaccine mandate for private employers, but not for city workers:

If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired. ♾🤞🏾 This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) September 20, 2022

Irving missed 53 regular-season games in 2021-22 after refusing to comply with the mandate. The seven-time All-Star became eligible for home games in March after Adams created an exemption for athletes and performers.

The Nets open the season in less than one month. Brooklyn will host media day on Sep. 26 before the team begins training camp on Sep. 27.