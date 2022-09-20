‘One of the biggest violations of human rights in history’: Kyrie Irving is still going off on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, to say the least, is not everyone’s cup of coffee. While he is one the most electric and entertaining point guards of his generation, his on-court contributions have taken a backseat to his off-court takes and quirky shenanigans, which even Irving admitted to being guilty of. One thing’s for sure, Irving is standing firm on his convictions, clearly unmoved by the backlash his stances on certain issues receives, and he’s back at it again.

Kyrie Irving recently took to his Twitter account (@KyrieIrving) to reiterate his stance against vaccination mandates.

Irving wrote, “If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired. ♾️🤞🏾 This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history.”

The Nets’ 2021-22 season was made difficult by the absence of Kyrie Irving, who only played 29 games after being sent away from the team during the early part of the season due to his refusal to be jabbed with the COVID-19 vaccination, preventing him from playing at home in New York with the mandate in effect.

The Nets could only maintain this arrangement for so long, as it didn’t take long for injuries to decimate the squad and necessitate Irving back into action, with the catch that he could only play away games. He made his 2022 season debut on January 5, dropping 22 points against the Indiana Pacers in an eight-point victory.

It wasn’t until March that Irving was given the green light to play in Brooklyn, after a change in the state’s vaccination mandate. Still, while Irving’s dedication to his cause seems remarkable, his playing status and vaccine convictions cast a huge shadow on the Nets’ season, which fizzled out in a four-game sweep against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

It’s also important to note that countless doctors have given their seal of approval regarding the vaccine’s safety, and Kyrie Irving’s opinion on a medical issue, despite it being part of his right to self-expression, could be seen as reckless by some, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed upwards of six million deaths in its two and a half years of existence.