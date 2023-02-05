Kyrie Irving’s latest antics, which have seen him request a trade off of the Brooklyn Nets, have once again shocked the entire NBA. That includes Kevin Durant, Irving’s teammate and close friend on the Nets, who was surprised by Irving’s trade request in the middle of what has been a solid season for Brooklyn.

This only adds to what has been a nightmare tenure for Durant on the Nets after he left the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 offseason. On paper, teaming up with Kyrie Irving and James Harden made a lot of sense, but instead, it’s been a complete mess for everyone involved. That includes Durant, and the recent chaos surrounding Irving inspired Jalen Rose to fire off a bold take regarding Durant’s tenure with the Warriors that will catch many folks’ attention.

"He probably won't say this today, but as he looks back at his career and when you look back at your playing days, you always think about 'what ifs'. He gonna regret leaving the Warriors. That was a tailor made situation." Jalen Rose on Kevin Durantpic.twitter.com/iUiiB9Z70a — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 5, 2023

Rose isn’t the first person to raise this point, but it is interesting to look back on Durant’s time with the Warriors and wonder whether or not he regrets how things went. Durant had some internal problems with Golden State, and while he obviously wanted to team up with Irving in Brooklyn, they likely played a role in his decision to leave the Warriors after just three seasons.

Everything has been falling apart in Brooklyn for quite some time, and it’s fair to wonder if Durant regrets trading away the guarantee of continued success with the Warriors for what he’s had to deal with on the Nets over the past few seasons. Chances are he does, considering he requested a trade off of the Nets last offseason, and with Irving now set to be moved, it will be interesting to see what the next step is for Durant in the following months.