The NBA world was hit with a bombshell on Friday as Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade after contract talks hit a standstill. Most of the organization was caught off guard by the whole situation, including Irving’s co-star, Kevin Durant. According to Woj, KD, who is currently injured, was very surprised.

Via Talkin’ NBA:

This has truly thrown a wrench into Brooklyn’s season at the moment. Not only would it be a crushing blow losing Kyrie, but now questions marks surround Durant’s future. It’s hard to imagine the veteran forward staying in the Big Apple if Irving leaves.

Although the Nets are struggling without KD at the moment, they’re still third in the East with a 31-20 record. Irving is a big reason they’re managing to stay afloat, averaging over 30 points across the last eight games. Just a couple of weeks ago, reports surfaced stating that Kyrie wanted to stay, but the organization is still hesitant to hand him a long-term extension because of all the past drama. Totally understandable.

Kevin Durant of course also asked for a trade last summer but ultimately rescinded it and voiced his commitment to Brooklyn. With the trade deadline just six days away, there is surely going to be some noise around the Nets. If Irving can’t find a new home by Feb. 9th, he is expected to walk in free agency this summer.

It’s going to be very interesting to see what happens in the coming days with the duo. That being said, teams are more interested in seeing if Durant wants out too because after all,  he is one of the most lethal scorers in the game and does nothing but hoop, with no drama involved.