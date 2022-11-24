Published November 24, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Kyrie Irving is back. This also means that all the nasty and hilarious memes about the embattled Brooklyn Nets superstar have also returned. They came back with quite a vengeance too, with Kyrie hilariously being accused of wearing Hanes and Skechers during the Nets’ 115-106 defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

Nike recently decided to ditch Irving amid his anti-semitic controversy. Because of this development, some fans were quick to take notice of Kyrie’s footwear of choice in just his second game back from his team-mandated suspension. A conspiracy theory was running around about Irving ditching his Nikes in favor of a new shoe sponsor:

Kyrie wearing some Hanes socks and Skechers. Ditched all his Nike gear pic.twitter.com/nRVcVrmtfg — Ryan R (@skippyson) November 23, 2022

As funny as this may seem, the truth of the matter is that Irving was still wearing his Nike Kyrie’s. The keyboard warriors on Twitter have proof, too:

In all seriousness, though, it’s interesting to see if Nike will decide to renew their relationship with Irving now that he’s back. The Nets have already forgiven their star point guard for his previous transgression, and it seems like the general public has done the same.

As for his basketball, Irving had a much better performance in his second appearance for the Nets following an eight-game absence. The seven-time All-Star logged 23 points on 10-of-18 shooting, to go along with two rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block, in 31 minutes of play. We all know that Irving is capable of much more, and it feels like it’s only going to be a matter of time before we get the real Kyrie back.