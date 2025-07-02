The Baltimore Ravens need to get over the hump in 2025. Baltimore has gotten very close to the Super Bowl the past few seasons, but can't seem to get past Kansas City and Buffalo in the playoffs. Ravens fans are hopeful that the addition of one veteran player could take Baltimore's offense to the next level.

Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins gave a surprising answer to a question earlier this offseason.

Hopkins was asked about his opinion of the Ravens “from the outside looking in” since he had been apart of other teams. His answer reportedly shocked the Ravens.

“It seems like there's been a piece that's been missing,” Hopkins said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. “I could be that addition. I could not be that addition.”

The Ravens signed Hopkins during NFL free agency this spring. He signed a one-year contract worth $6 million.

Baltimore's coaching staff is confident that Hopkins will earn Lamar Jackson's trust right away. If he does, it could change the complexion of the offense.

“You're speaking to trust,” Ravens quarterbacks coach Tee Martin said. “[Hopkins is] a wide receiver that can play strong [with] big, strong hands that quarterbacks love. That's a really good comfort level for a quarterback, when you can put the ball in the vicinity and trust that guy is going to make a play. So, we look forward to what that relationship is going to be like.”

It will be exciting to see how Hopkins fits into Baltimore's offense later this fall.

Ravens given “no excuses” label after impressive 2025 NFL offseason

Article Continues Below

The Ravens have everything they need to make a Super Bowl run in 2025.

ESPN's Field Yates believes that Baltimore has no excuses after adding stars like Jaire Alexander and DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

“The Ravens last year had one of the worst pass rush win rates in the entire NFL, they couldn't get a lot of pressures in some of their biggest moments,” Yates said. “Last year when they lost to Buffalo and Philadelphia, they managed just five pressures. That's not gonna cut it. … Pass rush, often is as good as the secondary behind it. Sometimes, the secondary is as good as the pass rush in front of it. Now, on paper, this should be a no excuses year for Baltimore.”

Yates seems particularly confident in Baltimore's defense after signing Alexander back in June.

“I don't sit there and identify a single area on the roster where I don't say that's quality enough to potentially compete for a championship,” Yates concluded.

The Ravens need to stay healthy and put themselves in position for a top seed in the playoffs during the regular season.

After that, they'll finally have to prove that this season is different.