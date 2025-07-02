The second half of the MLB season is upon us. As it stands right now, the Chicago Cubs are one of five teams that have reached 50 wins with a 50-35 record. The Cubs are in first place in the NL Central Division and have a real opportunity to make a run in the NL. This team will be buyers at the trade deadline later this month.

MLB insider Mark Feinsand mentioned three names that the Cubs may be interested in. They all play third base, the one real position of need for the lineup. Matt Shaw, a talented rookie and high prospect for the Cubs, is beginning his career a bit slow with a .221 average.

“Matt Shaw had a solid stretch after returning from Triple-A (.879 OPS in 17 games), but he’s reverted to his early-season form since then, dealing with the type of learning curve young hitters often face. His hard-hit and exit velocity rates put him near the bottom of the league.”

Shaw will figure things out quickly, but the Cubs know that if they can replace him with someone who is getting on base at a high rate, then the Cubs' lineup will be among the best in baseball. They are very deep.

“Given the Cubs’ designs on making a deep run into October, adding an established third baseman would seem to be in play. Among the options are Colorado’s Ryan McMahon, Arizona’s Eugenio Suárez, and the Angels’ Yoán Moncada.”

Suarez is one of the best home run hitters in the sport. He is mashing in Arizona. He is fourth in the majors with 26 bombs and would be everything the Cubs are looking for. He would give the Cubs a power-hitting bat from the right side, which is what the team needs. Most of the slug comes from the left side of the plate. Suarez is also third in the majors with 69 RBIs, one behind Seiya Suzuki, who has 70. Those two batting in the first four hitters of the lineup would give the Cubs the best lineup in the game.