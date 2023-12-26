Lonnie Walker received a pivotal injury update ahead of the Brooklyn Nets upcoming game vs. the Detroit Pistons.

Brooklyn Nets guard Lonnie Walker IV's return will have to wait at least another two games. Head coach Jacque Vaughn said Tuesday that Walker is ill and will miss at least the next two games, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis.

The offseason minimum signing has missed Brooklyn's last 11 games due to a left hamstring strain. The team announced Wednesday that Walker was progressing toward playing 5-on-5 with the goal of returning to the lineup in the coming week. With the shooting guard already ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Detroit Pistons, Vaughn's update means he will also miss upcoming matchups with the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards.

Walker emerged as one of the NBA's top bench scorers before his injury, averaging a career-high 14.6 points per game on 48.9 percent shooting from the field and 43.3 percent from three. The 24-year-old leads the league in scoring among players averaging fewer than 24 minutes per night.

His three-level scoring ability off the bench provided a significant boost for a Nets offense that ranked tenth in the league at the time of his injury. Walker is adding 9.0 points per 100 possessions for Brooklyn this season, ranking in the 92nd percentile among NBA players, per Cleaning The Glass. That number ranks first among Nets players.

A rough showing for the Nets but Lonnie Walker continues to shine: 24 points

8/15 FG

6/10 from three Back-to-back games setting a season-high and leading Brooklyn in scoring. pic.twitter.com/MTGrZzpjge — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 19, 2023

Brooklyn ranks 18th in offensive rating since Walker went down. The Nets rank 21st in offensive rating over their last eight games, posting a 2-6 record during that span.

Walker's next opportunity to return from his extended absence will come when Brooklyn travels to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 31.