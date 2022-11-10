By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Ben Simmons hasn’t exactly been able to live up to the lofty expectations most folks had of him when he joined the Brooklyn Nets. The fact that he took forever to make his debut only compounded the situation, and right now, it isn’t surprising that the naysayers have been loud and proud with their criticism of the former Rookie of the Year.

Former Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Wally Szczerbiak is one of those critics. The 45-year-old now serves as a broadcaster for the New York Knicks, and Szczerbiak did not mince words in his harsh assessment of the Nets star:

“Most overrated player is Ben Simmons. It’s not even close,” Wally Szczerbiak said Monday night on MSG Network (h/t Stefan Bondy of the Daily News).” The guy couldn’t even play in the playoffs two years ago. Then he was scared to get on the court all of last year. The guy is scared to shoot. He’s the first pick in the NBA draft and you can’t even get him on the basketball floor.”

That’s savage. Szczerbiak clearly isn’t a fan of Simmons, and he didn’t hold back in completely destroying the embattled Nets guard. He then pointed out how Simmons’ shortcomings on the defensive end may have been one of the biggest reasons behind Steve Nash being fired as the head coach:

“He’s supposed to be a good defender. He was playing for the Brooklyn Nets and they were giving up 125 points per game and they got their coach (Steve Nash) fired because they couldn’t stop anybody,” Szczerbiak said. “Ben Simmons is so overrated you can’t even put him in the game anymore. It’s a little bit of a shame.”

Simmons returned to action on Monday following a four-game injury layoff. He didn’t exactly fare well against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, so he’s hoping for a bounceback performance on Wednesday against the Knicks.