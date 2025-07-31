The New York Mets entered the Major League Baseball trade deadline searching for bullpen help. Less than 24 hours before the July 31 deadline, New York's bullpen went from very thin behind Edwin Diaz and Ryne Stanek to very deep. The Mets traded for Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals and Taylor Rodgers from the San Francisco Giants within hours of each other.

New York made a huge move in the offseason when they signed Juan Soto. After bringing him in, the pressure was on to make the most of 2025. However, injuries to their relievers put Mets manager Carlos Mendoza in a tough spot. Diaz is still one of the best closers in MLB, but now he has some backup. Rodgers can set the table and Helsley can step in to close games when Diaz rests.

Stanek was one of many New York players who marveled at the moves that his team was able to pull off. He spoke to New York Post reporter Mike Puma about the trades. According to him, his role changes after the new additions.

“I might be throwing the fourth inning now,” Stanek said.

While Mendoza is unlikely to lean so heavily on his new-look bullpen, Stanek's joke carries some truth. While the Mets still want their starters to work deep into games, they have the bullpen depth to cover up their mistakes. Now that Kodai Senga has returned from injury, New York's pitching staff is fully healthy for the first time this season.

Rodgers and Helsley join Gregory Soto as the newest additions to the Mets' roster. The moves are encouraging for a team trying to hold on to the top spot in the National League East. The moves they made on Wednesday were matched by the Philadelphia Phillies, who traded for Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Duran.

The MLB trade deadline is less than 24 hours away. Despite that, New York did not waste any time getting deals done. Stanek and the rest of the team are ready to see what their new roster can accomplish.