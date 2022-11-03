NBA Twitter reacts to Kyrie Irving, Nets’ statement on antisemitic controversy

After receiving a major backlash for seemingly promoting an antisemitic film and book, Kyrie Irving released a statement along with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to take responsibility for his actions. While the move was met with plenty of praises, there are still others who couldn’t help but criticize the superstar guard.

In the statement, Irving and the Nets vowed to donate $500,000 each “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.” The veteran guard and one-time champion also said that he “oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day.”

With regards to the issue of promoting an antisemitic film on social media, Irving highlighted that he does not believe that “everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.”

Sure enough, Irving’s statement quickly went viral, with plenty of people commending him, the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League–a non-profit organization that fights antisemitism and hate speech–for their actions.

Sports reporter Emily Austin said, “I applaud everyone involved for having this conversation, and working towards building a more peaceful future together.”

Meanwhile, a fan said it was “beautiful,” while another shared, “That’s a good statement. It felt authentic to me. I hope you follow through.”

Other Twitter users expressed their hope that Irving will get the support he deserves after all the hate he received.

Despite the praises, though, a lot of people are not going to easily move on and forget the implications of Kyrie Irving’s actions. Other Twitter users criticized the NBA for not taking stronger measures to address the issue, instead allowing the playmaker to go unpunished.

Here are more reactions from around NBA Twitter:

*Following Kyrie Irving openly championing antisemitism, the Nets PR department came up with an idea to donate money in the hopes they would look better and everyone would forget the employ an open antisemite There, fixed it for ya https://t.co/pMfxqOaaht — Michael F. Lopez, Pronoun Gang 🌻 (@OOSMuppet) November 3, 2022

Instead of Kyrie Irving giving $500,000 to Jewish charities, I have a better idea for him to help. Stop being an uneducated asshole, who thinks he’s a genius. pic.twitter.com/L6RCl6RRH3 — Clone Daddy (@CloneDaddy1) November 3, 2022

Lol if a white did this he would be out of the league or suspended for months . Kyre never actually apologized and he believes what was written In the book. The NBA has zero credibility. They will close their eyes to anything if it makes them money . Oh and the ADL owned by dems — America for change (@Thelordchef) November 3, 2022