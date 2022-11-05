NBA world reacts to nasty Kevin Durant ankle-breaker

Kevin Durant’s incredible ankle-breaker against the Washington Wizards drew no shortage of reactions from around the NBA world.

LeBron James even took some time to drop a 5-word reaction to KD’s puzzling move.

“INSANE bro!!! Iconic for sure,” James wrote on Twitter.

Every angle of Kevin Durant's FILTHY crossover! pic.twitter.com/OiPJUmN5ro — NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2022

Kevin Durant himself took a humble approach to the incredible highlight.

Kevin Durant had 28 PTS, 11 AST (season-high), 9 REB & this move in the Nets win. KD: “I really thought he slipped on some sweat there so I can’t think take full credit there.” pic.twitter.com/V32ys8htYM — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 5, 2022

“I really thought he slipped on some sweat there so I can’t think take full credit there,” Durant said.

Fans unsurprisingly roasted the defender and praised Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant Had that man thinking about life pic.twitter.com/KXxhxKSMMz — Whatever97 (@WhateverEST1997) November 5, 2022

The highlight was a rare positive story for the Nets this season. Brooklyn has otherwise been dealt plenty of drama and off the court distractions. This team was built to contend for an NBA Finals championship, but they have been hampered by non-basketball related storylines. And any basketball storylines have mostly been negative. But Kevin Durant took control on Friday night and led the Nets to a much-needed victory.

KD led all scorers with 28 points. He shot 10-21 from the field and added 11 assists and 9 rebounds. Durant appeared to be on a mission, and his night was capped off by the nasty ankle-breaker.

The Nets are hopeful that the win will provide a spark moving forward. Up to this point, the main headlines stemming from Brooklyn have revolved around Kyrie Irving’s controversy, Ben Simmons’ injury issues, and the firing of Steve Nash.

However, Kevin Durant is the kind of player capable of helping teams overcome adversity. He took matters into his own hands on Friday and got the job done. We will see if this victory is the turning point for KD and the Nets.