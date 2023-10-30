The Brooklyn Nets will be without two of their starters again on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets as they look to secure their first win of the 2023-24 season. The Nets ruled out Nic Claxton (ankle) and Cam Johnson (left calf contusion) for the second-straight game.

Claxton was a walking boot Friday after injuring his ankle during Brooklyn's season-opening loss to Cleveland. The breakout center remained in the boot Sunday at practice, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

Johnson missed nearly the entire preseason due to a hamstring strain. Head coach Jacque Vaughn said the Nets were “being precautious” by holding the forward out Friday at Dallas. Despite this, the 6-foot-8 sharpshooter will miss his second consecutive game.

Vaughn called both Claxton and Johnson “day-to-day” when speaking on the pair's consecutive absences, via Lewis.

After emerging as one of the NBA's top defenders in 2022-23, Claxton is expected to anchor a Nets defense that many projected to be one of the best units in the league this season. The 24-year-old led the league lead in stocks (steals + blocks) with 254 in 2022-23, tying Jaren Jackson Jr., and finished 10th in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Claxton also made significant strides as a roll-man and self-creator offensively, leading the NBA in field goal percentage (70.5) while flashing an array of crafty finishes around the rim.

Johnson is fresh off signing a four-year, $94.5 million contract extension this offseason. A career 39.3 percent three-point shooter on 5.6 attempts per game, the 28-year-old's elite spot-up capability is an integral ingredient to a Nets offense that has significant spacing concerns with Claxton and Ben Simmons in the starting five.

Johnson and Claxton will both have an opportunity to return to Brooklyn's lineup Wednesday against the Miami Heat when the Nets play the third of a four-game road trip.