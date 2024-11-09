Ben Simmons found himself in an unusual place to start Friday's Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics matchup: the bench.

After the three-time All-Star started his first six games of the season, head coach Jordi Fernandez removed him from the lineup in favor of Nic Claxton, who had been progressing back from a hamstring injury. It marked the 13th time Simmons has come off the bench in 373 NBA games.

The former No. 1 pick reacted to his benching following Brooklyn's 108-104 overtime loss at TD Garden.

“For the flow of the team, whatever the team needs me to do, whether it's come off the bench or starting, I gotta do,” he said. “That's what coach wants right now. It is what it is.”

After two seasons cut short by back injuries, Simmons' physical limitations contributed to Brooklyn's decision to remove him from the starting lineup.

Ben Simmons injury history plays role in move to Nets bench

Simmons is playing on a minutes restriction to start the season. He turned in one of his best performances of the year vs. Boston, posting eight points, six rebounds, and eight assists on 4-of-6 shooting in 27 minutes. However, he did not close the game, having hit his minutes limit.

The 28-year-old will miss Saturday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers as he continues to sit back-to-backs due to a load management plan. Fernandez said those limitations played a role in Simmons' benching as the Nets attempt to build continuity in their starting unit.

“With Ben not being able to play back-to-backs right now, this way we don't have to switch the starting lineups all the time and it doesn't affect the rest of the group,” the coach said. “We’re still gonna play him. You guys saw the groups today, and I think the guys did a great job. Ben did a great job. He was aggressive. He was leading out there, talking to his teammates.”

“I saw him out there doing what's best for the team, helping his team win, and I'm very proud of him the way he played. So if we can ramp up those minutes, what I want is these guys to play so well that they put me in a tough spot where I have to change the lineup again. We need that internal competition to raise the bar and for the team to be better. I want that all those guys not to be satisfied.”

However, Simmons' benching is a product of more than his minutes limitations. The LSU product is poor fit alongside a non-shooting center in Claxton, who the Nets just signed to a four-year, $97 million contract.

Offensive passivity remains a problem for Simmons

While Simmons has said he is 100 percent physically this season, he remains hesitant to attack the rim. Fernandez has said several times that he wants the point guard to attempt 10 shots per game. Yet, Simmons has attempted a career-low 6.6 shots per 36 minutes and four total free throws through seven appearances.

His offensive passivity becomes more glaring as games progress. He's attempted 18 shots in 54 first-quarter minutes compared to 10 in 83 second-half minutes. Simmons has yet to score in a fourth quarter this season, shooting 0-of-2 in 26.4 minutes.

Those limitations have hurt the Nets when he is on the floor. Brooklyn has posted a -11.95 net rating in 164 minutes with Simmons on and Claxton off. However, they have a 2.37 net rating in 175 minutes with Claxton on and Simmons off.

Simmons' refusal to hunt his shot puts immense pressure on the Nets to have perfect spacing and constant movement when he shares the floor with Claxton. Fernandez has shied away from putting that pressure on his group, playing the pairing just 10 minutes this season.

“There's a chance that they play together,” Fernandez said before the Boston matchup. “Those guys are capable of doing it, playing with each other, playing with other groups. But so far, I like what the different lineups have accomplished, as far as offensively [with] shot quality. So if they do have the opportunity to play together, that's what I want to see. And once they do, I'll tell you how I feel [about it].”

Simmons is unlikely to return to Brooklyn's starting unit so long as Claxton is healthy. In the final year of his contract at $40 million, it's unclear what his NBA future holds. If he cannot regain the aggressive, downhill mindset he showed early in his career, he's unlikely to be featured in starting or closing lineups, whether with the Nets or his next team.

Simmons has said he views himself as a starter when at full strength. While the third-year Net admitted coming off the bench is a challenge, he's welcoming the role as he attempts to rectify his NBA career.

“It's tough,” he said of the change. “I think it's just being in the moment and just watching the game overall from the start to whenever you do get in the game. Just staying focused and watching and trying to put yourself in it. It's not easy, but I feel like I did an ok job tonight. I'm just trying to do whatever I can for the team to succeed.”