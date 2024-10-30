The Brooklyn Nets ruled out Nic Claxton for Wednesday's road matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, head coach Jordi Fernandez announced after Tuesday's loss to the Denver Nuggets. The sixth-year center will sit out the back-to-back as part of his return-to-play progression from a hamstring injury.

“It's basically part of the return to play with his minutes. On a back-to-back, just being cautious with his body, and this was part of the plan,” Fernandez said. “He did a great job [tonight]. He played those extra minutes at 26. Right now, we need a good rest and recovery, and then we'll take the next step. So again, very, very happy with him.”

Claxton has come off the bench in the Nets' first four games while playing on a minutes restriction. He's averaged 7.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 19.3 minutes per game.

Nic Claxton continuing injury progression early in season

After playing a limited role during the Nets' first two games, Claxton has begun to resemble his usual self over his last two appearances. The 25-year-old has turned in back-to-back double-doubles. He posted 16 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and three blocks on 8-of-9 shooting in 26 minutes vs. Denver.

The well-rounded performance is a welcome sight for the Nets, who have been without backup center Day'Ron Sharpe since early in the preseason. Newly hired head coach Jordi Fernandez has high hopes for Claxton this season after Brooklyn signed the center to a four-year, $97 million contract.

With Claxton coming off the bench thus far as he recovers from his hamstring injury, Ben Simmons has started in a point-center role. Despite Simmons having the night off vs. Denver, Claxton still did not return to the starting lineup.

Second-year forward Noah Clowney got the starting nod, the fifth of his career. However, he played just 15 minutes, going scoreless on 0-of-2 shooting to go with three rebounds, one assist and one block.

Claxton's next chance to return to Brooklyn's starting lineup will come during Friday's home matchup with the Chicago Bulls.