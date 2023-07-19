Bonjour! The Brooklyn Nets are going international. The NBA announced the Nets will travel to Paris this season to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 11.

The matchup will mark the NBA's third regular season game in the French Capital at Accor Arena. It will be the Nets' second trip to Paris, having played a preseason game there in 2008.

“We’re extremely excited to have the opportunity to compete in The NBA Paris Game 2024 and bring Nets basketball to an international stage,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “Our players and coaches will benefit greatly from the experience of immersing themselves in Paris’ rich culture off the court.”

January 11, 2024 Brooklyn 🤝 Paris pic.twitter.com/CDmhKFzwCn — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 19, 2023

The NBA has played 35 international regular season games dating back to 1990. The Nets have been featured in seven, with stops in Tokyo, London, and most recently, Mexico City for a two-game slate in 2017. Brooklyn also traveled to China for preseason games in Shanghai and Shenzhen in 2019.

The 2024 Paris game will air live on beIN SPORTS and NBA League Pass.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the live NBA experience back to Paris with two exciting teams in the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers,” NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum said. “This game has become a destination for our passionate fans across Europe and will build on the incredible momentum around basketball and the NBA in France and throughout the region.”

Nets: France has been at the center of NBA discussion this offseason

France has been at the center of NBA discussion this offseason with the long-awaited arrival of number-one pick Victor Wembanyama. The country has a rich basketball history, producing 43 NBA players, nine of which are still active. Three more will join that list in 2023-24 with the debuts of Wembanyama, Bilal Coulibaly, who went No. 7 overall to Indiana, and Rayan Rupert, who was selected No. 43 overall by Portland.

Tony Parker led the charge of French excellence at the NBA level, winning four titles with the Spurs from 2003-2014. Rudy Gobert followed with his arrival in 2013 and has since won three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

“The City of Paris is delighted to host another thrilling NBA regular season game and extend a warm welcome to two remarkable teams, the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers,” Deputy Mayor of Paris in charge of Sports Pierre Rabadan said. “Our love and passion for the sport of basketball drive us to provide an unforgettable experience for players and fans alike. Paris has always been a special place for basketball and continues to be, as its rich culture steadily thrives and spreads within the city.”