By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Published November 8, 2022



Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving reportedly had a “productive” meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, which has now “paved the way” for Kyrie’s potential return to the team once he is able to satisfy the Nets’ list of requirements for his reinstatement.

Perhaps overshadowed by all this drama is the impact of Kyrie’s most recent saga on his teammates. We’re all concerned with the path Irving needs to take in order to return to his team, and it feels like we are overlooking the fact that every single person on the Nets roster is also somehow affected by Kyrie’s actions and what he’s putting the team through right now.

This is exactly what NBA guru Shams Charania pointed out as he hinted at possible discord within the Nets locker room amid Kyrie’s latest scandal. This is far from the first time he’s dragged his team through this type of ordeal, and at this point, it’s very much possible that his teammates are already feeling the heavy burden of all the drama (h/t The Rally on Twitter):

“I think there is a bunch to sort through between Kyrie Irving and the Nets,” Shams said. “There are relationships that need to be sorted out, not only between Kyrie Irving and management and the organization as far as the ownership, but also the locker room. He’s been away from the team for about a week now, and so that is a big amount of time that he’s been gone. He is under contract for the remainder of this year. They know that they need him if they’re going to accomplish anything in the Eastern Conference.”

Nets superstar Kevin Durant has already broken his silence on the issue, and he did seem to have an exasperated tone when addressing the matter at hand. This is despite the fact that KD and Kyrie are very good friends. You have to wonder how everyone else on the squad feels about all this, though.