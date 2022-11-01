Stephen A Smith’s Steve Nash, Ime Udoka prophecy resurfaces amid Nets coaching saga

Brian Windhorst made headlines this past summer when he accurately predicted the Utah Jazz’s blockbuster Rudy Gobert trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves days before it went down. This time around, it’s his ESPN colleague Stephen A Smith who’s doing the prophesizing after a weeks-old video of the renowned broadcaster predicting the Brooklyn Nets coaching saga came to fruition on Tuesday.

A few weeks ago, when the Boston Celtics decided to suspend Ime Udoka for having an illicit affair with a female staffer, Stephen A had a hunch as to why the organization didn’t fire the disgraced head coach. According to Smith, the fact that the Nets were hovering had a lot to do with Boston’s decision (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“I believe part of the reason he was suspended, but not fired is because the Boston Celtics did not want him to end up in Brooklyn,” Smith said. “… I believe that Ime Udoka had been fired by the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets would have fired Steve Nash and brought that brother back, and he would be the coach for the Brooklyn Nets right now.

“That’s how emphatic I feel about that. I have no source material, no inside information. That’s just my personal opinion.”

Well, Stephen A Smith just hit the nail on the head after the Nets shockingly announced Nash’s firing on Tuesday. It wasn’t long after that reports emerged as Udoka stepping in to replace Nash as the new Nets shot-caller.

Stephen A also sent a bold warning to the rest of the league, which the Nets will now have a chance to prove:

“If that brother was coaching KD, Kyrie, and Ben Simmons, Lord have mercy,” Smith declared.

Smith has been wrong in the past, but he’s had his fair share of notable predictions as well. However, this has got to be up there with the best of them, and you can be sure that Stephen A will be proudly reminding all of us about it.