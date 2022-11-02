The disappointing status of Kyrie Irving’s talks with ADL amid antisemitism controversy

Kyrie Irving’s name has been in the news for non-basketball reasons as of late. He is currently wrapped up in an anti-Semitism controversy. Stefan Bondy recently revealed the latest update in the Kyrie Irving saga.

“At least in discussions thus far, the Anti-Defamation League hasn’t spoken directly to Kyrie Irving, who had his father, Drederick, and stepmother/agent, Shetellia, instead meet with the ADL, according to league sources,” Bondy wrote on Twitter. “In statement from ADL spokesperson, the organization said it hopes ‘to have an opportunity to soon’ speak with Irving. ‘We were pleased that he deleted the problematic post but we believe it is crucial that Kyrie speak out clearly and quickly to condemn antisemitism.’ The statement adds appreciation for Joe Tsai, Sam Zussman, Sean Marks and the Nets for working with the ADL.”

The Anti-Defamation League, or ADL, understandably would like to speak with Kyrie Irving. The report states that Irving’s parents met with the ADL instead. The report also mentioned that Joe Tsai and the Nets have worked with the ADL. One would imagine that Irving will meet with them at some point to discuss the matter.

The Nets are attempting to focus on basketball, but that has been quite the challenge lately. Brooklyn fired head coach Steve Nash earlier this week, Ben Simmons is dealing with injury trouble, and Kyrie Irving is caught up in yet another off-court distraction.

The Nets have enough talent to contend. But can they come together and find a way to win?