Nets fire Steve Nash after brutal 2-5 start

After a rough 2-5 start to the season, the Brooklyn Nets are already making a change. Per Woj, the team has fired head coach Steve Nash:

“The Nets fired Steve Nash, sources tell ESPN.”

He also noted the decision was mutual between Nash and the franchise:

“Decision was mutual with Nets and Nash, per sources.”

Considering how upset the former MVP has been on the sidelines in the last week, this isn’t exactly a surprise. Nash was ejected recently for going AWOL on a referee and that’s just something we’ve never seen from the first-time HC before. He was fed up.

You can’t exactly put the Nets’ lack of success on Nash’s shoulders. There’s been non-stop drama around this team ever since Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden arrived. The latter is now gone, while KD and Kyrie are still trying to grind it out and take Brooklyn to the Promised Land.

They finally broke out of a four-game losing skid on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers but nearly blew a big lead to a squad that isn’t even a contender. For Nash, he’ll likely get another chance at coaching in the NBA but it’ll probably be better for the Canadian to take hold of a young team with fewer expectations. Ever since the day he stepped foot in the Barclays Center, there was immense pressure, especially with two of the best players in the Association leading the charge.

Jacque Vaughn will act as the Nets’ head coach Tuesday against the Bulls, but the franchise will do an in-depth search for their next boss. Quin Snyder and the suspended Ime Udoka are among the candidates:

“Jacque Vaughn is the acting head coach tonight but expect the Nets to inquire with suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka, Quin Snyder, among others. Boston will let Udoka leave for another job.”

Best of luck to Steve Nash in his next journey.