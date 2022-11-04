Woj drops bomb on Kevin Durant’s Nets future amid Kyrie Irving saga

When Kevin Durant retracted his trade demand last summer, the idea was that he did so under the premise of having a clean slate with the Brooklyn Nets. Well, so much has happened since then, and at this point, it wouldn’t be insane to think that KD is already reconsidering his decision to remain in Brooklyn.

Nets head coach Steve Nash just got fired. Ben Simmons is injured again. Most significantly, Kyrie Irving has once again brought about a massive saga, which might have just been the last straw for the Nets in terms of Kyrie’s tenure with the team. Amid all the drama, Durant has just been playing outstanding basketball. Unfortunately for him, the Nets just haven’t been winning.

KD is undeniably frustrated with the entire situation with his team. Understandably, the Nets are worried about Durant’s current mindset in terms of his loyalty to the squad.

According to ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski, it is very much possible that KD ends up jumping ship in the near future (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“The concern certainly in Brooklyn is: How long does Kevin Durant hang in there with the losing, with the instability right now? … You can imagine a scenario where Kevin Durant perhaps revisits his request from the summer at some point. Although, I don’t believe that’s a consideration right now for him.”

The good news for the Nets is that it sounds like they still have time on the KD front. According to Woj, Durant won’t be demanding a trade in the immediate future. Perhaps he’s willing to give Brooklyn a chance to try and fix this entire situation. Then again, Durant’s patience is anything but unlimited. He’s abandoned ship before, and it wouldn’t be a complete shock if he does it again.