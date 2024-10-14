The Brooklyn Nets made several dart throws on the free agent and trade markets this summer. Entering year one of a rebuild, general manager Sean Marks acquired several former top prospects looking for a fresh start. They don't all have to hit; just one.

While it's very early, Ziaire Williams looks like Brooklyn's best bet.

Williams has impressed during training camp after the Nets acquired him and a second-round pick in a salary dump by the Memphis Grizzlies. At 6-foot-9 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan and superb athleticism, the 23-year-old has the tools of a high-level wing defender. Head coach Jordi Fernandez said Brooklyn's coach staff has challenged the former No. 10 pick to be “one of the best defenders in the NBA.”

Williams' potential was evident during the Nets' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Clippers. The first-year Net posted 10 points, two rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block on 5-of-9 shooting. He was a team-high plus-10 in 23 minutes as Brooklyn climbed out of an 18-point hole in the second quarter after he checked in.

“I think his energy and his purpose changed the game,” Fernandez said of the performance. “He picked up full-court, got deflections, made winning plays, a lot of winning plays… His game was very, very, very high level. He wants to guard the best player on the other team. Offensively, he gives us versatility because he’s big, he can roll, he can catch and shoot, he’s a good slasher. I'm excited to see him develop. That first game for him was pretty impressive, but he’s gotta do it again. One game is not enough.”

Brooklyn's veterans have also taken notice. When asked which young player stood out most during the team's first game action, Dennis Schroder pointed to Williams.

“I like Ziaire Williams a lot,” Schroder said. “He impacted our first game on the defensive end, and there's not a lot of people who can impact the game without scoring in this league. So he did that and I'm looking forward to him doing that all season. I think we need that.”

Where must Ziaire Williams improve with Nets?

While Williams' greatest potential lies on the defensive end, his offensive game held him back during three seasons with Memphis. He struggled to space the floor or score off the bounce, shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from three. If he hopes to carve out a long-term NBA role, he must develop his three-point stroke and add complimentary tools to his game.

Brooklyn hopes Williams follows a similar trajectory to veteran forward Dorian Finney-Smith. At 6-foot-7 with a near-seven-foot wingspan, Finney-Smith has similar measurables as a wing defender. He also struggled offensively during his first three seasons, shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from three.

However, Finney-Smith found his shooting stroke while working with the Dallas Mavericks' player development staff and became a valuable member of their rotation. The nine-year veteran sees some of his younger self in Williams.

“I told him in training camp that I see a bunch of similarities in our game,” Finney-Smith said. “He's tall, he can guard one through four. If he puts a few more pounds on, he can guard some fives. He's just gotta shoot the ball with confidence. I'd say that's the next step. He's already a pest on defense. All training camp, trying to pass the ball through him has been hell. You just see how well he's been listening to coach and how much he's been dialed in on the defensive end. I like it.”

Entering training camp, it appeared as if Williams could be on the outside looking regarding Brooklyn's rotation. However, with Day'Ron Sharpe set to miss at least six weeks due to a hamstring strain, second-year forward Noah Clowney is expected to play some minutes at center. This should open a rotation spot for Williams to start the year.

The Stanford product will have three more preseason games to flash his capabilities before the Nets open the regular season against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 23.